CT Man Linked To Incest Website Nabbed For Paying To Have Sex With Minor, FBI Says

A Connecticut man has been arrested following a lengthy FBI investigation that allegedly linked him to incest websites and for telling agents he was willing to pay to have sex with a minor.

Robert Sellers, age 60, of Bristol, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 4, by Southington Police and the FBI.

The FBI began investigating Sellers in October when they found he was linked to an incest website using his social media accounts, said the Southington Police.

Over the course of their investigation, the FBI communicated with Sellers between October of 2020 through Feb. 4, using the Kik and Wickr applications in excess of 500 times, police said.

Information obtained from the FBI described to Southington Police that Sellers had been led to believe their agent was the father of a 12-year-old juvenile female. Sellers, in turn, provided advice on how to prostitute this young girl and offered advice on how much to charge for sex acts and other topics.

Over the course of communications, Sellers told the FBI’s undercover agent that he was interested in meeting this young girl, was willing to rent a motel room, and offered to pay $200 for sexual acts with the "fake" minor.

Working in joint cooperation with the FBI, Southington Police received information that on Feb. 4, Sellers' would be renting a motel room in the Town of Southington to engage in the previously arranged sex acts with the minor female.

FBI agents and Southington Police Officers set up surveillance at the Motel 6 on Main Street confirming Sellers had rented a room.

Sellers met with an undercover FBI agent at the motel paid the agreed-upon amount for the sex acts.

After the meeting, his vehicle was stopped by Southington and FBI officials in the parking lot of the motel, where he was placed under arrest.

He was charged with:

Criminal attempt commercial sex abuse of a minor

Criminal attempt sex assault

Criminal attempt risk of injury to a minor

Sellers is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The FBI is continuing to conduct its investigation into Sellers activity.

