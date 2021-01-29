CT Man Known As 'Scoot' Sentenced For Role In Drug Ring, Feds Say

A 30-year-old man had been sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in a Connecticut-based drug trafficking ring.

Tyrese Stanley, also known as “Scoot,” of New Haven, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 26, to prison time, followed by four years of supervised release, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Stanley was also ordered to serve the first three months of his supervised release in home confinement.

According to Durham, the matter stems from an investigation headed by the FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department that targeted drug trafficking and gang members in New Haven.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of narcotics, also revealed that the drug trafficking organization had established a base of operation in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The investigation also identified a second drug trafficking network that involved the large-scale distribution of heroin.

During the investigation, Anderson “Barry” Atkinson of Hamden was identified as a supplier of heroin to members of the drug trafficking organization.

Investigators intercepted calls between Stanley and Atkinson in which Stanley arranged for Atkinson to provide him with heroin for resale. On certain calls, Stanley explained to Atkinson that he needed to raise funds through his drug sales to pay an attorney in a state court matter.

Twenty-seven individuals were charged as a result of the investigation.

Stanley has been detained since his arrest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. On Monday, Sept. 21, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Atkinson has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

