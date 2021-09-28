CT Man Killed In ATV Crash While Riding With Brother, Friend

A Connecticut man died in an ATV accident while riding with his brother and a friend.

New Haven County resident Sebastian Constantini, age 47, of Oxford, was killed around 4 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, in Madrid, Maine, after losing control of his vehicle and crashing.

Mark Latti, a spokesman with the Maine Warden Service, said Constantini was riding on the Interconnected Trail System, on a 2019 Suzuki King Quad ATV, and his brother and friend were on separate ATVs following him.

The three were returning to the Saddleback Inn in Rangeley, Maine, after a day of riding.

Constantini was leading the group, down an incline, then across a wooden bridge when he lost control as he came off the bridge and onto the trail, Latti said.

After losing control, Constantini, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his ATV and suffered injuries to his head and neck.

His brother witnessed the crash and immediately rendered emergency medical aid while his friend went to get help.

North Star Ambulance responded to the crash but was unable to help Constantini who died at the scene, Latti said.

The initial investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash.

Wardens were aided in the investigation by the Phillips Fire Department and Koob’s Garage.

