CT Man Involved In Cocaine Trafficking Ring Sentenced To Federal Prison

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

Alex Negron, age 37, of Hartford, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 10, to prison, followed by three years of supervised release, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an investigation conducted by the DEA's Hartford Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into a drug trafficking organization that was receiving shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico and California and distributing the drug in and around Hartford.

The investigation revealed that a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was facilitating the shipment of parcels containing kilograms of cocaine through the USPS to addresses that were on his delivery route in Hartford.

The letter carrier distributed cocaine to his own drug customers, and also delivered parcels to other large-scale cocaine traffickers in the Hartford area, court documents said.

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Negron received a parcel containing approximately 500 grams of cocaine. The cocaine was delivered to his co-conspirators.

In June 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Negron and 18 co-defendants with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and related offenses.

Negron pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Negron, who is released on a $175,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Monday, April 5.

