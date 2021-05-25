Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Gets 40-Year Sentence For Child Exploitation

Zak Failla
A Connecticut man will spend decades behind bars after being convicted of child exploitation. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bedazelive

Hartford County resident Jonathan Monson, of Granby, was convicted in October last year of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

On Monday, May 24, Monson, age 39, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to 40 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced.

Prosecutors said that at trial, it was proven that Monson produced sexually explicit images and videos of a child on four occasions in 2017 and 2018 that were later recovered on his cell phone.

In June 2017, Monson also distributed child pornography to a group on social media, and had been trading child pornography videos on social media at 3:30 a.m. in the morning he was arrested and more child porn was seized.

Acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell; acting US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine; Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Boston Division; and Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart made the announcement on Monday.

