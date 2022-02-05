CT Man Charged With Tax Fraud, Obstruction, ID Theft Offenses

A Connecticut man is facing a host of federal charges for alleged tax fraud, obstruction, and identity theft offenses, officials announced.

Tolland County resident David Kamal, age 60, of Stafford, formerly of Hebron, was charged in an 11-count indictment and will face years in prison if found guilty, US Attorney Leonard Boyle announced.

Specifically, Kamal was charged with:

Two counts of tax evasion;

Four counts of filing a false tax return;

Obstruction;

Four counts of unlawful use of a means of identification.

It is alleged that Kamal evaded taxes for the 2012 and 2013 tax years by filing false tax returns for those years and providing false documentation, including invoices and bank statements, to an attorney for the IRS in connection with tax court proceedings.

Boyle said that Kamal then filed false tax returns for the 2014 through 2017 tax years by claiming $153,400, $148,910, $49,300, and $50,247 in unreimbursed medical expenses, respectively.

He also allegedly submitted false documents in a US Tax Court proceeding, and, without authorization, used another individual’s personal information to file false tax returns and negotiate federal tax refund checks.

Kamal remains released on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, Kamal faces up to 20 years in prison. No return court date has been announced.

