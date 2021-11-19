CT Man Charged With Commercial Sex Abuse Of Minor After Year-Long Investigation

A Connecticut man is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with the commercial sex abuse of minors following a year-long investigation, police said.

New Haven County resident Anthony Lazzari, age 46, of Meriden, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16 on a warrant charging him with:

Four counts of criminal attempt to commit commercial sex abuse of a minor

Three counts of criminal attempt to commit trafficking of persons

Four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor

Two counts of promoting prostitution

Enticing a minor

An investigation that began in September 2020 by Meriden Police after receiving information about his crimes, found that Lazzari was using various social media to entice minors.

He would then use dating and escort services to promote their sexual abuse, police say.

Police said his bond was set at $1 million.

