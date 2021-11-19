Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
CT Man Charged With Commercial Sex Abuse Of Minor After Year-Long Investigation

Kathy Reakes
Anthony Lazzari Photo Credit: Meriden Police Department

A Connecticut man is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with the commercial sex abuse of minors following a year-long investigation, police said.

New Haven County resident Anthony Lazzari, age 46, of Meriden, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 16 on a warrant charging him with:

  • Four counts of criminal attempt to commit commercial sex abuse of a minor
  • Three counts of criminal attempt to commit trafficking of persons
  • Four counts of commercial sex abuse of a minor
  • Two counts of promoting prostitution
  • Enticing a minor 

An investigation that began in September 2020 by Meriden Police after receiving information about his crimes, found that Lazzari was using various social media to entice minors. 

He would then use dating and escort services to promote their sexual abuse, police say.

Police said his bond was set at $1 million.

