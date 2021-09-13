CT Man Charged For Crash Killing One, Injuring Another

A Connecticut man is facing manslaughter and driving under the influence charges for allegedly killing a dirt bike driver and injuring a moped driver before fleeing the scene on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, when Litchfield County resident Jorge Serrano, age 30, of Torrington, was driving a Chevrolet Cruze on the LIE when he struck the moped and a dirt bike, according to the New York City Police Department.

After striking the dirt bike, police said the vehicle then dragged the bike and its driver about 100 yards on the highway before he fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man lying on the roadway with trauma to their bodies.

EMS responded and transported both victims to Long Jewish Forest Hills where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead and the 23-year-old was listed as being in stable condition.

Police found Serrano’s vehicle parked partially in the middle of a crosswalk about two miles from the collision.

Serrano was arrested and administered a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood-alcohol content at .15 percent, nearly two times above the legal limit of .08 percent, officials said.

Serrano did not possess a valid drivers’ license, police noted.

He was charged with:

Vehicular manslaughter;

Leave accident-result in death;

Operate a motor vehicle .08 of 1 percent alcohol;l

DWI;

Driving without a license.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Serrano is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 16, and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

