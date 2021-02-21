Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CT Man Caught With Heroin, Crack Was Carrying Loaded Gun, Feds Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics and firearm possession offenses. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Connecticut man charging him with narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Ronnell Rogers, 27, of New Haven, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 28, and entered a not guilty plea during a court appearance and was ordered to be held without bail, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

As alleged in the indictment, on Sunday, Jan. 17, Rogers possessed distribution quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, and a loaded Smith & Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

It is further alleged that Rogers’ criminal history includes state convictions for firearms, larceny, and risk of injury offenses, and a federal conviction in 2019 for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The indictment charged Rogers with:

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base (crack)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Rogers, who is on federal supervised release, also faces additional penalties if he is found to have violated the conditions of his supervised release.

