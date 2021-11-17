CT Man Admits To Defrauding State

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud against several state-run wage subsidies and job training programs.

Middlesex County resident David Kania, age 62, of Middlefield, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Monday, Nov. 15, said Leonard C Boyle, Acting US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kania was the owner and operator of three small businesses, principally in the dietary supplement and beverage industry.

Between 2013 and 2018, through his companies, Kania applied for and received state subsidies for employing unemployed jobseekers, including veterans, and for providing training to employees.

In order to receive funds, Kania submitted false documents to the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Workforce Investment Boards, which administers wage subsidy programs, showing that he had hired certain workers and they worked for his businesses for a certain period of time, when he knew that to be false, the document said.

Kania also submitted false invoices to the Manufacturing Innovation Fund (“MIF”) Program for training that was never done.

Through this scheme, Kania caused $941,723.24 in loss to the wage subsidy programs and $115,000 in loss to the MIF Program, the US Attorney's Office said.dd

Kania also underreported his total income on his 2014 through 2018 federal tax returns by failing to account for $299,201.50 in business funds that he used for personal expenses.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of 20 years, and one count of filing a false tax return, which carries a maximum term of three years in prison.

Kania is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

