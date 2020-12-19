CT Man Admits Having Unregistered Firearms

A New Haven man waived his right to a trial and pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms.

Rapheal Dancer, 38, of Wallingford, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 17, to possessing unregistered firearms, in violation of the National Firearms Act, said John Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Friday, Jan. 24, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Dancer’s Wallingford residence and found several firearms regulated under the National Firearms Act (NFA), and which were not registered to Dancer.

The firearms included a short-barrel rifle, nine silencers, and three “Glock conversion devices," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The conversion devices are designed to convert a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon and qualify as “machineguns” as the NFA defines the term.

Dancer pleaded guilty to one count of possessing unregistered NFA firearms, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

He was released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

