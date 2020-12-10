CT Man Accused Of Mailing Threatening Letters, Some With White Powder

A 70-year-old Connecticut man could face a prison sentence of 15 years and a fine of $250,000 for allegedly mailing letters to a victim threatening to harm them and their spouse, some of which contained a white powdery substance that the man wrote: "could be rat poison or ricin."

Testing of one of the letters, sent in October of this year, determined that the substance added by sender Nicholas Sepesko, of Hamden, was harmless calcium carbonate, according to the office of U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John H. Durham. The contents of the other two letters containing the substance reportedly have yet to be tested.

The letters, which were mailed without a return address, were reportedly sent between October of 2018 and November of 2020; three of the letters contained the white substance.

Sepesko faces charges for mailing threatening communications, conveying false information, and hoax, authorities said.

