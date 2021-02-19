CT Gang Member Known As 'Hood' Sentenced For Gun, Drug Offenses

A Latin Kings gang member who sold crack cocaine to undercover investigators in Connecticut will spend nearly a decade in prison after being sentenced on drug and weapon charges.

Jason Figueroa, a convicted felon from Hartford also known as “Hood” and “Hoodie” was sentenced in district court this week to 87 months in prison after pleading guilty last year on multiple charges.

Specifically, Figueroa, 31, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 last year to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of cocaine base, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that an investigation into drugs and violent incidence in Hartford’s South End involving the Latin Kings led investigators to Figueroa, who was distributing crack cocaine and was in possession of several illegal firearms at his Franklin Avenue residence in Hartford.

During the investigation, Durham said that law enforcement made six controlled purchases of crack from Figueroa between December 2019 and March 2020 prior to his arrest.

Durham said that on March 23, 2020, Figueroa was the victim of a shooting on Bond Street when he was struck with a bullet to the face. Two weeks later, on April 8, while Figueroa was still hospitalized, investigators searched his home and seized eight firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and assorted gun paraphernalia.

The guns included a handgun capable of discharging shotgun shells, and a “ghost” gun with a laser sight. Four of the weapons recovered from the residence had previously been reported stolen.

Figueroa, whose criminal history includes two state felony firearm convictions, was arrested on April 23. While he was incarcerated, Durham made note that Figueroa was also recorded on a prison call discussing retaliation for the March shooting that hospitalized him.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.