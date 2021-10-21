Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
CT FedEx Employees Accused Of Stealing 20 Smartphones

Kathy Reakes
Two FedEx employees have been charged with allegedly stealing 20 smartphones from a shipping box on a conveyor belt.

Simon M. Muriithi, age 18, of South Windsor, and Tyshawn Thomas, age 19, of East Hartford, both employees at the FedEx distribution center in South Windsor were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to Sergeant Mark Cleverdon, of the South Winsor Police, the two were observed by FedEx security stealing smartphones from a shipping box on their conveyor belt. 

In total, 20 phones were taken, totaling approximately $8,000, police said.

Both men were charged with larceny and processed and released on $5,000 non-surety bonds. 

They are scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

