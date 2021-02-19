COVID-19: Yale New Haven Health Opens Vaccination Site In Fairfield County

With additional allocations expected from the federal government, a new COVID-19 vaccination site has been opened in Fairfield County.

Yale New Haven Health announced that it has opened a new vaccination clinic at its Brunswick School on King Street in Greenwich.

The clinic will administer vaccinations to eligible Connecticut residents who make an appointment. Anyone who is ineligible or doesn’t have an appointment will be turned away at the site.

Currently, those eligible for the vaccine include healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents, first responders, and Connecticut residents over the age of 65, though appointments have been limited due to a lack of supply.

As of Thursday, Feb. 18, Connecticut has administered 504,129 first doses of the vaccine, and 242,759 second doses - 746,888 total - making the state third in the nation for vaccine distribution.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that the state is receiving 69,000 COVID-19 vaccination first doses this week for more than 300,000 Connecticut residents who will be newly eligible.

According to Lamont, 68 percent of residents over the age of 75 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 29 percent of those between the ages of 65 and 74 have been vaccinated.

Lamont also made note that Connecticut is the first state in the country to get shots in the arms of all staff and residents in nursing homes who wished to be vaccinated. He said that in slightly more than a month, the cases among nursing homes dropped dramatically from 483 to 30.

