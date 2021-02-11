COVID-19: Walmart In Fairfield County Offers Vaccine

A Fairfield County Walmart location will soon begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible to receive the first dosage of the much sought after vaccine.

Walmart on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk is one of seven Walmarts in the state that will be offering the vaccine to those eligible under Connecticut’s “Phase 1B,” which includes anyone over the age of 65.

Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine now includes healthcare workers, residents and employees in long-term care facilities, first responders, essential workers, and Connecticut residents over the age of 65 as of Thursday, Feb. 11.

“We want to ensure that within this high-risk group, we focus on getting the vaccine to individuals within the group who come from communities that have been hardest hit by the virus, namely our Black and Latino communities,” Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford stated.

“We are working with our vaccine providers and other community partners to identify underserved areas and focus vaccine resources into those areas, including providing transportation assistance and other solutions to address barriers to vaccine access.”

Lamont said that the state has the means to vaccinate many more groups of residents, but Connecticut continues awaiting new allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government, which has been working to ramp up production since President Joe Biden took office.

“In a perfect world, we would receive enough doses of the vaccine to make it available to everyone in Connecticut right now, however, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we need to phase it in and give priority to the most vulnerable populations,” Lamont said.

“I know that people are anxious to receive it, and I will continue advocating for our state to receive increased allocations in the coming weeks and months."

