COVID-19: Vaccine Appointments Now Available For Kids Ages 12 To 15 At CT CVS Pharmacies

With the FDA approving emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine administration in Americans between the ages of 12 and 15, dozens of CVS Pharmacies in Connecticut are set to begin getting shots in the arms of the state’s eligible adolescents.

Beginning on Thursday, May 13, 45 CVS Pharmacies across Connecticut joined hundreds across the country are beginning to administer Pfizer vaccines to the newly eligible age group.

Patients can schedule appointments online through the CVS website or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and walk-in bookings are also being accepted.

Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS will have their appointment made for a second shot on location to complete the vaccination process.

Officials said the CVS scheduling tool will be able to display available appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

“With every new wave of eligibility our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

