COVID-19: Two CT Towns Rescind Mask Mandates

Two Connecticut towns will be ditching the mask mandate as the state continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers.

In New Haven County, Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett announced that the emergency mask mandate will no longer be in effect as of Friday, Feb. 25 after saying that she consulted with health experts and professionals.

The mask mandate in Hamden had been in effect since Dec. 11, 2021, which required all employees and visitors in town buildings to mask up, as per the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Hartford County, with vaccinations up and new infections down, East Hartford will also be lifting its mask mandate, effective as of Tuesday, March 1, Mayor Mike Walsh announced.

That mandate applies to mask use in public settings such as municipal buildings and businesses.

Facial coverings will still be required on all public transportation and in other congregated settings under CDC guidelines.

In the past two weeks, Hamden recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, while East Hartford reported 114.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is also expected to announce plans to lift the statewide school mask requirements as of Monday, Feb. 28, leaving that decision up to local governments and districts.

The daily positive COVID-19 rate in Connecticut has hovered at around 4 percent after spiking near 25 percent at the peak of the spread of the Omicron variant in mid-January.

