COVID-19: This Fairfield County Town Will Begin Distributing Surgical Masks To Residents

Surgical masks will be provided to residents of one area town to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after receiving funds from a local foundation.

Thanks to a donation from Fairfield County's Grace Farms Foundation in New Canaan, Westport officials were able to purchase surgical masks for the public to help reduce the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

The town’s Emergency Response Management Team will be handing out the masks to Westport residents on Tuesday, May 12, at Bedford Middle School, 88 North Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

Residents will be required to show proof of residency; driver’s license, vehicle registration, or utility bill, during the drive-up event.

The driver will be asked how many people reside in the Westport household. Workers will then deposit the masks into the vehicle to reduce personal contact.

Masks will also be distributed to those receiving groceries or frozen meals through the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

Seniors or members of other vulnerable populations without access to transportation to the distribution site may contact the Westport Department of Human Services at humansrv@westportct.gov or 203-341-1050 to request assistance.

