COVID-19: These CT Testing Sites Don't Require An Appointment

For those needing a COVID-19 test, Community Health Center is offering sites statewide that do not require an appointment.

In addition to not needing an appointment state officials said you do not have to be exhibiting symptoms to receive the tests.

They especially suggest a test if you live in a town that is experiencing an outbreak, even if you don't have symptoms.

The tests are free and run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Here is a list of sites that do not require an appointment, but you may have to wait in a long line:

CHC of Bristol: 395 North Main Street, Bristol

CHC Danbury: Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave Ext. Danbury

CHC Enfield: 5 North Main Street, Enfield

CHC Groton: 380 Pleasant Valley Road South, Groton

Connecticut Pediatrics @ CHC: 76 New Britain Ave, Hartford

CHC Meriden: 134 State Street, Meriden

CHC Middletown: 19 Grand Street, Middletown,

CHC New Britain: 85 Lafayette Street, New Britain

CHC New London: 1 Shaws Cove, New London

CHC Norwalk: Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk

CHC Old Saybrook: 154 College Street, Saybrook Point, Old Saybrook

CHC Stamford @ Fifth Street: 22 Fifth Street, Stamford

CHC of Stamford (2nd Location): Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street, Stamford

CHC Waterbury: Brass Mill Center, 495 Union Street, Waterbury

Rentschler Field: 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford

To learn more information about testing and sites, visit the state website here.

