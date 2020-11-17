COVID-19: Seven More Cases Reported At School District In Area

A Fairfield County school district already forced to switch to its distance learning plan due to a COVID-19 outbreak has seen seven newly confirmed positive cases in three different schools.

Shelton interim Schools Superintendent Beth Smith alerted parents this week that there were new cases confirmed at Shelton High School, Long Hill School, and Sunnyside School.

There were three new cases each at the high school and Long Hill, and one in Sunnyside. The seven new cases bring the total to 52 districtwide since students returned to classes in September.

According to Smith, in the past two weeks, Shelton saw a spike in cases, with a 15.5 percent positivity rate, prompting the state to list it as one of its “red zone” municipalities. There have been at least 30 cases in the past two weeks.

More than 80 Shelton school staffers were out at one point last week before the district transitioned to distance learning.

Last week, Smith announced that that beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 11, students will be remotely learning through at least January 2021. She said that next month the district will assess the situation and evaluate the spread of the virus to determine how best to move forward.

“With all of these positive cases,” Smith said. “it is a reminder that people need to wear masks over the nose and mouth, practice social distancing and hand hygiene and stay home if you are in quarantine, in isolation or symptomatic.”

