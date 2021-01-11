Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: School In Fairfield County Has Early Dismissal After Worker Tests Positive

Zak Failla
Fairfield Woods Middle School
Fairfield Woods Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Students at a Fairfield County school were sent home early after learning of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a staff member.

Fairfield Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings said that students at Fairfield Woods Middle School would have an early dismissal beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 when they learned of a cafeteria worker who tested positive.

Due to the infection being confirmed in members of the cafeteria staff, the school would have been unable to serve lunch, prompting the early dismissal.

District officials said that no students came into contact with the cafeteria worker, and at least two staff members have been identified as “close contacts.” Contact tracing is ongoing and custodial crews have been called in to disinfect any areas the cafeteria employee may have impacted.

The school is expected to reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 12, officials said.

