COVID-19: School In Fairfield County Goes Remote For Two Weeks

A district in Fairfield County has just announced one of its schools will be closed for in-person learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 exposure.

Michael Testani, the Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools, announced that Luis Muñoz Marín Elementary School will be closed for in-person learning until Monday, Oct. 26.

All classes will be participating in remote learning during that time.

Grab-n-Go meals will still be available, the district said.

