Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
COVID-19: School District In Fairfield County Staying Hybrid After Rise In Cases

Zak Failla
The Westport School District will remain in its hybrid learning model due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Photo Credit: File

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the region will keep students in a Fairfield County school district sticking to a hybrid learning plan.

During a special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that it could be weeks until students return to a normal schedule due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Scarice said that the district will stay the course for four to six weeks, at which point they will assess the COVID-19 situation throughout Connecticut before making a decision. 

He also expressed concerns about a possible second wave of the virus, which some health officials have said could come during the winter.

At least 11 staff members in Westport schools have tested positive for COVID-19, though there have been no reported cases among students.

There have been a total of 59,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut and 2,460 probable cases since the pandemic began. In Fairfield County, there have been 20,261 COVID-19 cases and 843 probable cases.

In Westport, there have been 377 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 probable cases.

