COVID-19: Police Break Up Large Party Near UConn Campus

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19

State Police broke up a large party that was held overnight near the UConn campus in Storrs in violation of COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, troopers responded to 160 Birch Road in Mansfield for a complaint of a large, loud party.

Upon arrival, the troopers witnessed the disturbance and observed numerous college-aged students inside the residence.

An estimated total of 150 to 200 students were observed, according to police. 

The renters at this residence admitted to hosting the party, state police said. 

No PPE, such as mask-wearing, or social distancing, were adhered to during the party, police noted. 

The three renters were issued infraction tickets for hosting a large gathering in violation of the governor’s executive order. 

