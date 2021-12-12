COVID-19: Outbreak Forces Nearly 100 Students To Quarantine At CT School

Nearly 100 students at a school in Connecticut were asked to quarantine due to an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a new report.

WTNH reported on Friday, Dec. 10, that a representative for New Haven Public Schools said 97 students at the Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School were impacted, with six students testing positive for COVID-19 and 91 others also being asked to quarantine as a result.

The school offers programs for pre-school and kindergarten through eighth grade.

There are 473 students enrolled at the school, according to the website.

Read the full report from WTNH here.

