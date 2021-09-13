COVID-19: Number Of CT Counties Now At High Risk For Spread Now At Four; Here's Latest Info

Four counties in Connecticut are currently designated within the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the agency's latest update.

With variants of the virus surging through Connecticut communities, the CDC is closely monitoring four counties, with Middlesex County having been downgraded from "high transmission" to "substantial transmission" in the past week.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, New Haven, Windham, Litchfield, and New London counties are being watched most closely by the CDC and are classified as areas with "high transmission."

Fairfield, Middlesex, Hartford, and Tolland counties are all at "substantial risk" to spread the virus.

In the past seven days, new COVID cases have been reported in:

New Haven: 940 (2.84 percent positive infection rate);

Hartford: 891 (3.90 percent);

Windham: 171 (6.84 percent);

Litchfield: 206 (4.58 percent);

New London: 469 (4.46 percent);

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

In response to the spread of COVID-19 variants, the Connecticut Department of Public Health “strongly recommends” that all Connecticut residents over the age of 12, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, begin wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.

“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should also avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” officials said.

“Vaccination remains the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” they noted. “So-called ‘vaccine breakthrough’ cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare, and the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country are in unvaccinated individuals.

“DPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals be vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.”

Nationwide, there are currently 3,023 counties (93.88 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 95 (2.95 percent) with a “substantial,” 30 (0.93 percent) with a “moderate,” and 71 (2.2 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

