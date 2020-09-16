Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
COVID-19: New Positive Case Confirmed At School District In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Hillcrest Middle School.
Hillcrest Middle School. Photo Credit: File photo

There has been another newly confirmed COVID-19 case in a Fairfield County school district.

Hillcrest Middle School Principal Bryan Rickert confirmed that there was a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in Trumbull, though he did not disclose whether it was a student or staff member, citing privacy laws.

The person with COVID-19 was last in the school building on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Rickert said that contact tracing began immediately, and any student who came into close contact with the person will be alerted on Wednesday, Sept. 16, while the building has been sanitized by the school’s custodians.

Superintendent Martin Semmel said that the person who tested positive had direct exposure to some members of the school’s community.

“We are working closely with the Trumbull Nursing Department and the Trumbull Health Department to identify anyone who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. This is our highest priority when a positive case has been identified.”

The principal noted that anyone who shows any potential symptoms should stay home from school as a precaution and self-monitor. Hillcrest Middle School will remain open after the positive test.

“Don’t panic in this situation,” Rickert said. “Since the spring, we’ve maintained that we’re here for each other, whether it’s students, or family, or the staff at Hillcrest Middle School. We’re not going to panic and safety is our to priority.

“This is a good opportunity to stress the safety protocols that we’ve started since the first day when we stepped foot inside the building, and it’s a chance to reinforce them.” 

