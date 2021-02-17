Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

COVID-19: New Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Fairfield County

The mass vaccination site is open at 1020 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Southwest Community Health Center
A new mass COVID-19 vaccination site with the capacity to deliver hundreds of doses daily has opened up in Fairfield County.

Southwest Community Health Center announced that it has opened its latest site at 1020 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport, which will be available for appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The site will be able to provide 400 doses per day, with hopes to increase that number moving forward.

At the new site, there are currently seven vaccination stations set up - with room to expand in the building - including barriers and social distance efforts that have been put in place. There is also a waiting area where information about future vaccinations will be provided.

Southwest Community Health Center officials noted that they’ve been administering vaccinations at a nearby site at 1024 Fairfield Ave. since December, and they hope to expand their efforts further as more doses are allocated to Connecticut to ramp up to administering vaccines five days a week.

Officials noted that those interested in receiving the vaccine have to register through the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) and qualify to be vaccinated under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.

