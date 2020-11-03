COVID-19: New Case Causes Another School Closure In Fairfield County

A Catholic school in Fairfield County was forced to transition to remote learning for a day after another student tested positive for COVID-19.

All Saints Catholic School in Norwalk switched over to distance learning on Monday, Nov. 3 to allow officials to “assess the situation and conduct protocols,” following the report of a positive case in a fourth-grade student.

It is the third positive COVID-19 case in a student since the return to in-person learning.

Tuesday was a scheduled day off at All Saints, and students in preschool through third grade and one fourth-grade class can return to the classroom on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Any student that may have been exposed will return to in-person learning no sooner than Wednesday, Nov. 11 All Saints Principal Linda Dunn said.

The Norwalk Health Department has been notified of the positive test, and anyone who may have been exposed has been alerted by district officials, while custodial crews have been brought in to disinfect and sanitize the building.

“We take the health of our community very seriously,” Dunn wrote in a memo to parents. “We have been preparing for months to have plans in place to handle this type of scenario. With our Reopening Guidelines in place, we are keeping our students as safe as possible.”

