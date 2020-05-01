COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Overall, New Cases By Town, City, County In Connecticut

There have been 1,064 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

A total of 28,764 have now tested positive in the state after 3,124 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 100,257.

Fairfield County now has 11,612 cases.

A total of 2,339 deaths related to the virus have been reported in Connecticut as of late Friday afternoon, May 1, with 82 coming in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in the state hospitalized with the virus, 1,592, is 58 less than a day earlier.

Stamford has 2,460 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

