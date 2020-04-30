Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Overall, New Cases By County, City, Town

Joe Lombardi
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There have been 933 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

A total of 27,700 have now tested positive in the state after 2,315 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The overall number of those tested in Connecticut is 74,818.

Fairfield County now has 11,294 cases.

A total of 2,257 deaths related to the virus have been reported in Connecticut as of late Thursday afternoon, April 30, with 89 coming in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in the state hospitalized with the virus, 1,691, is 41 less than a day earlier.

Stamford has 2,390 cases, the most of any city or town in the state.

