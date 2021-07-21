Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among New England States In Vaccination Rate

The breakdown of states administering the most COVID-19 vaccines. Darker shades represent more vaccinations. Photo Credit: Mayo Clinic

New England continues to lead the way in rolling out its COVID-19 vaccination programs, with Connecticut and Massachusetts among the country’s leaders.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Massachusetts has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country, behind only Vermont, while Connecticut is ranked fourth, slightly trailing third-place Maine.

Massachusetts has administered a total of 9,027,305 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with a rate of 130,973 doses administered per 100,000 residents.

In Connecticut, 4,517,809 doses have been administered, good for 126,717 doses per 100,000 residents. Comparatively, Vermont has administered 138,793 doses per 100,000 residents.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 71.7 percent of Massachusetts’ 6.85 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.6 percent of Connecticut’s 3.56 million residents have been vaccinated.

In Massachusetts, 63.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 62.4 percent can say the same in Connecticut. 

