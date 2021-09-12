COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of CT Residents Vaccinated By Age Group; Other New Data

Nearly two dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as new variants of the virus continue to trouble health officials.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 22 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total up to 8,416 statewide as of Thursday, Sept. 9, as the infection rate is back on the rise.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, dipping from more than 3.5 percent to 2.93 percent in the latest update from Gov. Ned Lamont.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 21,386 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 626 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus. Ten COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals as the total being treated dropped to 354 statewide.

Of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 262 (74 percent) are not fully vaccinated, officials noted, as the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of the virus, accounting for more than 85 percent of all new infections.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

In total, 2,481,023 first doses have been administered, while 2,281 in Connecticut have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Thursday:

65+: 97 percent;

55-64: 89 percent;

45-54: 80 percent;

35-44: 79 percent;

25-34: 71 percent;

18-24: 67 percent;

16-17: 76 percent;

12-15: 66 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Sept. 9

Fairfield : 107,113 (11,355 per 100,000 residents);

: 107,113 (11,355 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 99,852 (11,682);

: 99,852 (11,682); Hartford : 92,175 (10,337);

: 92,175 (10,337); New London : 25,112 (9,469);

: 25,112 (9,469); Litchfield : 15,896 (8,815);

: 15,896 (8,815); Middlesex : 13,976 (8,604);

: 13,976 (8,604); Windham : 11,759 (10,069);

: 11,759 (10,069); Tolland: 10,518 (6,978).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

