COVID-19: Fauci Predicts When Omicron Surge Will Peak In US

Dr. Anthony Fauci has shared his prediction for when the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant will reach its peak in the United States.

The prediction comes as new COVID-19 cases soar across the country, reaching record levels in recent daily updates.

“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” Fauci said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” when asked when the latest coronavirus surge will start to wane.

Fauci noted that the surge in South Africa peaked quickly.

"It went up almost vertically and turned around very quickly," he said in the interview.

He also told the news outlet that it's possible the highly-transmissible variant could bring the pandemic to an end sooner if it replaces other strains of COVID-19 but noted that there isn't any guarantee of that.

Read the full report from CNBC here.

