COVID-19: Digital Vaccination Passport Being Considered In Connecticut

Connecticut could be following in neighboring New York’s footsteps in bringing a COVID-19 vaccine passport to the state to make it easier to determine whether someone is vaccinated.

With the COVID-19 data in Connecticut beginning to show improvement, and the state’s vaccine program among the top in the nation, Lamont is considering implementing a digital way to prove one is vaccinated against the virus

If approved, rather than carry around a vaccination card to prove one has gotten their shots in the arm, Connecticut residents would be able to download an app that can more easily confirm that the vaccine process is complete.

It would make it easier for bars, restaurants, and employers who have taken the brunt of the financial hit during the pandemic.

Passes would have a secure QR code that can be scanned using a companion app that would show proof of negative test results or full vaccination.

“This would allow restaurants and bars and employers an easier way to verify when people say they are vaccinated,” Lamont stated this week, noting that he plans to make it voluntary, not mandatory, just another tool to aid employers and businesses.

Many major cities are using vaccine passports, including New York City, which was the first in the nation to implement its “Excelsior Pass earlier this year as a way to streamline checks at public venues where vaccines are required for entry.

Lamont noted that Connecticut is still in the opening phases of exploring a potential digital COVID-19 vaccine passport as the state monitors how the program works in other states and cities.

