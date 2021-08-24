COVID-19: CT Sees New Increases In Cases, Hospitalizations; Latest Breakdowns By Community

New COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals as the positive infection rate across the state stayed above 3 percent through the weekend as the Delta variant surges through the country.

The Department of Health reported 1,554 new COVID-19 cases between Friday, Aug. 20 and Monday, Aug. 23 out of 44,354 tests that were administered over the three days.

The 3.50 percent positive infection rate ticked up slightly, from 3.13 in the previous data released by the state Department of Public Health.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 patients were administered to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 369 statewide.

As recently as two weeks ago, slightly more than 150 patients were being treated for the virus in Connecticut.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past several weeks, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up hundreds over the past several weeks.

Since the pandemic began, more than 10.30 million COVID-19 tests have been administered, resulting in a total of 367,410 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut residents.

Connecticut continues to be among the country's leaders in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, ranking second nationally with more than 75 percent of the eligible population 12 years and old receiving at least one dose.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Aug. 23:

Fairfield: 104,480 (11,076 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 96,757 (11,320);

Hartford: 89,087 (9,990);

New London: 23,934 (9,025);

Litchfield: 15,304 (8,487);

Middlesex: 13,561 (8,349);

Windham: 11,370 (9,736);

Tolland: 10,133 (6,723).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

