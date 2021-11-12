COVID-19: CT Sees New Increase In Cases; Latest Breakdown By County, Community

Nearly three dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as the number of cases continues to mount as the weather cools down and drives activities indoors.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 33 new virus-related deaths - up from less than two dozen a week prior - bringing the total up to 8,809 statewide, according to the latest update from the Department of Health.

After spiking above 3 percent for two days earlier this week, the daily positive infection rate of those tested in Connecticut is down to 2.61 percent, with 458 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 17,555 tests administered statewide.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been more than 12 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 407,750 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Thirteen more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 225.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine per capita, with 2,644,110 residents receiving at least one shot, while 2,433,128 have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Friday, Nov. 12

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 92 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 84 percent;

25-34: 77 percent;

18-24: 71 percent;

16-17: 80 percent;

12-15: 71 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 113,337 (12,015 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 106,641 (12,476);

Hartford: 99,967 (11,211);

New London: 28,061 (10,581);

Litchfield: 17,504 (9,706);

Middlesex: 15,140 (9,321);

Windham: 13,729 (11,756);

Tolland: 11,542 (7,658).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

