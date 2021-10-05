COVID-19: CT Sees Infection-Rate Increase; New Rundown Of Cases By County, Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back on the rise, though the number of patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals is on the decline.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health, there were 16,331 tests administered on Monday, Oct. 4, resulting in 411 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 2.52 percent positive infection rate of those tested, up from 1.80 percent over the weekend.

Four new patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals to bring the total down to 237 being treated for the virus statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 392,574 confirmed cases.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in the latest update:

65+: 97 percent

55-64: 90 percent;

45-54: 81 percent;

35-44: 81 percent;

25-34: 73 percent;

18-24: 69 percent;

16-17: 78 percent;

12-15: 68 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Oct. 5:

Fairfield: 110,643 (11,729 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 103,016 (12,052);

Hartford: 95,875 (10,752);

New London: 26,572 (10,019);

Litchfield: 16,563 (9,185);

Middlesex: 14,516 (8,936);

Windham: 12,642 (10,825);

Tolland: 11,005 (7,302).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

