COVID-19: CT Sees Increases In Positive-Test Rate, Hospitalizations; Latest Data By Community

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut jumped more than two full percentage points as the state continues to contend with the fallout of holiday celebrations.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 38,262 tests administered on Thursday, Jan. 7, resulting in 3,236 positive cases.

The 8.46 percent positive infection rate is up from 6.28 percent the day before, when there were 3,304 new cases confirmed statewide. There have now been a total of 205,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged from Connecticut hospitals outpaced the number of new infections being treated, and there are now 1,139 COVID-19 patients being treated statewide.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, as doctors are monitoring 1,109 total cases.

There were 37 newly reported virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 6,324 since March last year.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 8:

Fairfield: 60,396;

New Haven: 51,566;

Hartford: 51,050;

New London: 12,164;

Litchfield: 8,117;

Middlesex: 7,341;

Windham: 6,004;

Tolland: 5,365.

Unknown: 755.

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

