COVID-19: CT Now Strongly Recommending Indoor Mask Wearing In Public Settings As Cases Increase

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash
All but one county in Connecticut is now at "substantial" risk for spread of COVID-19. Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Public Health

With all but one county in Connecticut now at "substantial" risk for the spread of COVID-19, health officials in the state are now strongly recommending that all those over the age of 2 wear masks in indoor public settings,  regardless of vaccination status.

Fairfield, Middlesex, Tolland, and Windham became the latest counties in the state with greater than 50 COVID cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. The lone Connecticut county now not at "substantial" risk is Litchfield, which is currently at "moderate" risk. (For a complete rundown, click in the second image above.)

"While Litchfield county does not currently meet the threshold, the likelihood is high that they will soon meet the threshold, and therefore universal masking indoors is an important precaution," the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Sunday, Aug. 1.

"Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should also avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," DPH stated.

"Vaccination remains the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19. 

"So-called 'vaccine breakthrough' cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare, and the majority of hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country are in unvaccinated individuals. 

"DPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.

