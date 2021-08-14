COVID-19: CT Now Has Four Counties With Highest Level Of Transmission, According To CDC

Four counties in Connecticut have now been designated with the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With variants of the virus surging through Connecticut communities, the CDC has added Middlesex County as an area with high COVID-19 transmission, the fourth to be classified under that category.

Middlesex joins New Haven, Hartford, and New London counties as those being watched most closely by the CDC.

“Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

In response to the spread of COVID-19 variants, the Connecticut Department of Public Health “strongly recommends” that all Connecticut residents over the age of 12, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, begin wearing masks when in indoor public spaces.

“Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at high risk for complications from COVID-19, including those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, asthma, other lung diseases, pregnancy, or obesity, should also avoid large indoor gatherings that may include a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” officials said.

“Vaccination remains the most important defense against illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” they noted. “So-called ‘vaccine breakthrough’ cases have occurred in Connecticut, but they remain rare, and the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in Connecticut and around the country are in unvaccinated individuals.

“DPH strongly recommends that unvaccinated individuals be vaccinated as soon as possible to help stop the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.”

Nationwide, there are currently 2,511 counties (77.98 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 446 (13.85 percent) with a “substantial,” 128 (3.98 percent) with a “moderate,” and 134 (4.16 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

