COVID-19: CT Man Accused Of Faking Positive Test To Avoid Court Appearance

A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with illegally fabricating a positive COVID-19 test notification in order to avoid appearing before a judge at a scheduled hearing.

Junior Jumpp, age 31, of Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and charged with one count each of forgery and fabricating physical evidence, according to the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with a number of criminal cases pending in New Britain.

Court-ordered conditions of his release required that he not be arrested in connection with any other crimes, the State's Attorney's Office said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, members of the Hartford Police Department arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with threatening and breach of peace, court documents show.

On Friday, Nov. 26, members of the South Windsor Police Department arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with interfering with an officer and breach of peace, officials said.

Jumpp was ordered to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in court due to his non-compliance with conditions of release, the State Attorney's Office said.

The day before he was to appear in court his attorney informed the judge that he had received a positive COVID-19 test and sent a screenshot of the test, court records show.

The judge excused Jumpp from appearing on the following day.

An investigation of the test showed that it was forged and Jumpp was ordered to appear in court where he was held on a $25,000 bond, court documents show.

Jumpp currently has 11 pending cases in Superior Court in New Britain, and one pending case in Hartford.

If found guilty of the forgery, he faces up to five years in prison.

