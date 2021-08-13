COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Hits 3.5 Percent; New Case Breakdown By County, Community

Variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to cause trouble in Connecticut and across the country as the daily positive infection rate in the state spiked up past 3.5 percent in the latest data released by the Department of Public Health.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were 21,101 new COVID-19 tests administered statewide on Wednesday, Aug. 11, resulting in 742 laboratory-confirmed cases for a 3.52 percent daily positive infection rate, up from 3.15 percent the previous day.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted. In the past week, the number of cases of the Delta variant is also up to more than 400, an increase from less than 200 a week prior.

Seventeen new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 247 being treated in state hospitals, up from 155 a week ago.

In the past week, since Thursday, Aug. 5, the Department of Public Health has recorded 11 new COVID-19-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 8,307 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut out of 361,294 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there have now been 2,389,092 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 2,195 completing the vaccination process, among the highest rates per capita in the country.

First dose coverage, by age, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 12:

65+: 97 percent;

55-64: 87 percent;

45-54: 77 percent;

35-44: 75 percent;

25-34: 66 percent;

18-24: 63 percent;

16-17: 72 percent;

12-15: 58 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on, Aug. 12:

Fairfield: 103,154 (10,935 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 95,376 (11,158);

Hartford: 87,703 (9,835);

New London: 23,431 (8,835);

Litchfield: 15,096 (8,371);

Middlesex: 13,347 (8,217);

Windham: 11,249 (9,632);

Tolland: 9,985 (6,625).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

