COVID-19: CT Infection Rate Drops To Lowest Level Since October; Other New Data

The positive rate for those in Connecticut being tested for COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest figure since mid-October.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday, April 29 that the state had administered a total of 36,200 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, resulting in just 486 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus as more residents continue to get vaccinated.

The overall 1.34 daily positivity rate was the lowest since Oct. 15. Earlier this week, the rate spiked above 3 percent, and was sitting at more than 4 percent in recent weeks.

Four more patients being treated for COVID-19 in Connecticut hospitals were released, leaving 403 still undergoing treatment for the virus, while four new fatalities brought the total statewide to 8,084 since the pandemic began last year.

A total of more than 8.6 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in 338,447 confirmed cases statewide.

Connecticut continues leading the way in its vaccination efforts, with 1,872,361 first doses administered, and 1,320,485 completing the vaccination series. Of those, just 111,419 received the one-dose COVID-19 shot from Johnson & Johnson.

In total, 3,081,427 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Connecticut.

Lamont noted that all colleges have completed their first dose clinics, large event and large employer clinics are available, and more than 100 vaccine clinics are now offering walk-up appointments statewide.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on April 29:

Fairfield: 97,853 (10,373 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 89,138 (10,428);

Hartford: 81,358 (9,124);

New London: 21,832 (8,232);

Litchfield: 13,258 (7,906);

Middlesex: 12,486 (7,687);

Windham: 10,571 (9,052);

Tolland: 9,303 (6,172).

