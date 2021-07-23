COVID-19: CT Hospitalizations Up, Infection Rate Down; New Breakdown By County, Community

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back near 2 percent, but the number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to rise, according to the latest data from the state.

There were 12,257 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut on Thursday, July 22, resulting in 212 confirmed positive cases for a 1.73 percent positive infection rate, down from 2.22 percent the previous day.

Ten new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 76 being treated for the virus in state hospitals.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 8,286 COVID-19 fatalities in Connecticut out of 321,702 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there have now been 2,314,139 first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 2,142,821 completing the vaccination process.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for approximately 80 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on July 23:

Fairfield: 101,086 (10,716 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 93,029 (10,884);

Hartford: 85,251 (9,560);

New London: 22,780 (8,590);

Litchfield: 14,783 (8,198);

Middlesex: 12,977 (7,989);

Windham: 11,011 (9,429);

Tolland: 9,725 (6,452).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

