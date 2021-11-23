COVID-19: Cases Rising Faster In CT Than Any Other State; Latest Breakdown By County, Community

Alarm bells are sounding for some in Connecticut as the state has seen the most rapid surge of new COVID-19 cases in the US, according to newly released data.

The state has been averaging more than 700 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week, representing an increase of more than 100 percent over the previous two weeks.

Despite the rise in new infections, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is still expressing positivity about the state's progress as the holidays rapidly approach.

“Infection rates have slightly ticked up, but we have the lowest infection rate in the Northeast,” he noted. “We also have the tools to make sure the next wave is the mildest of all - vaccines, boosters, and masks.

Lamont made note that the unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from virus-related causes.

“We'll get through this no doubt about it,” Lamont continued. "Vaccines are great at slowing the spread of infections. However, they’re extraordinarily effective at keeping you out of the hospital.”

Lamont also encouraged Connecticut residents to get their COVID-19 booster shots, and for parents to have children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get vaccinated now that they are eligible.

“Our high percentage of the population who are fully vaccinated is great, but we can do better with boosters,” he said. “Because the booster takes about two weeks to be effective, you should get it before the holidays.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group in Connecticut:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 93 percent;

45-54: 84 percent;

35-44: 85 percent;

25-34: 78 percent;

18-24: 72 percent;

16-17: 81 percent;

12-15: 72 percent;

5-11: 13 percent.

In the latest update from the state Department of Health released late on Monday, Nov. 22, there were 58,379 COVID-19 tests administered over the weekend, resulting in 2,060 laboratory-confirmed infections for a 3.53 percent positive infection rate.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been nearly 12.25 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, resulting in nearly 415,000 confirmed cases.

Twenty-one more COVID-19 patients were admitted into Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total to 268 as of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 114,835 (12,173 per 100,000 residents);

New Haven: 108,507 (12,694);

Hartford: 101,591 (11,393);

New London: 29,050 (10,954);

Litchfield: 18,032 (9,999);

Middlesex: 15,460 (9,518);

Windham: 14,301 (12,246);

Tolland: 11,801 (7,830).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

