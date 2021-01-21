Convicted CT Felon Admits To Possessing Firearm

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dionte Wilson, age 25, of East Hartford, was arrested last year after a review of videos on social media websites by the FBI's Gang Task Fore identified him as being in possession of several firearms, said John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, following the review of the videos, members of the task force conducted multiple controlled purchases of marijuana from Wilson.

On Monday, August 10, Wilson was arrested after he displayed a Taurus .380 caliber handgun during a controlled marijuana purchase.

A search of Wilson’s residence revealed a loaded .380 caliber Taurus gun magazine and approximately 100 rounds of .22 caliber long rifle hollow point bullets.

Wilson’s criminal history includes state convictions for narcotics and firearm offenses. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Wilson has been detained since his federal arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 14, at which time he faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison.

