Connecticut Man Admits To Charge Related To Gun Trafficking Scheme

A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a scheme to unlawfully sell firearms in Connecticut.

Quinn Mooring, of New Haven, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 13, to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Leonard Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In March, ATF Task Force officers found out that Mooring was receiving firearms from a source in South Carolina and selling the firearms in Connecticut, the US Attorney's Office reported.

In April, investigators made a controlled purchase of a 9mm Glock handgun and a drum magazine from Mooring and a co-conspirator in New Haven for $1,500, Boyle said.

Boyle said the firearm was one of five handguns that were purchased by an individual at a pawn shop in South Carolina a month before the transaction.

Mooring was previously convicted of charges of robbery, unlawful restraint and failure to appear, the US Attorney's Office said.

He was arrested on a federal criminal complaint on June 14, Boyle said.

Mooring is reportedly released on $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

Boyle said the case is being investigated by the following agencies:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

West Haven Police Department

New Haven Police Department

