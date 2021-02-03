Co-Defendant To Testify Against Michelle Troconis In Missing Mom Trial

A Fairfield County woman learned that a man charged along with her in the case of a missing mother of five will testify against her at trial.

During a virtual court hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 2, Michelle Troconis, the former girlfriend of the late Fotis Dulos who was charged in the disappearance of his former wife Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan, was informed that Kent Mawhinney will likely testify against her, according to Assistant Sate's Attorney Daniel Cummings.

"As of now, yes. Obviously, that can change," Cummings said during the hearing, News 12 reported.

Mawhinney and Troconis are both free on bond after pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder charges in the death and disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who has not been seen since Friday, May 24, 2019.

Jennifer Farber Dulos New Canaan Police Department

Police believe Dulos was surprised at her New Canaan home and killed by Fotis Dulos who later disposed of her body.

Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with her murder.

Troconis is also charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn questioned the validity of Mawhinney’s statements made during a videotaped interview in August, calling him a "jailhouse informant," during the hearing, News 12 said.

During the hearing, Troconis also asked to have her GPS ankle monitor removed because it didn't fit over a "ski boot," so she could go skiing with her daughter. The request was denied by the judge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.